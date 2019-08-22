DAILY NEWS PROJECTIONS

Record: 13-1

Points For: 32.8

Points Against: 14

FHSAA Playoff Odds: 99%

BAKER — Baker has always been averse to punting.

The Junior McLaughlin era pretty much rendered that three-and-out mentality null and void.

And those four straight Final Fours validate the aggressiveness.

Yet there’s no McLaughlin this year. No Derek Peoples. No specialty position player that conjures up the highlight reels of a Ciurleo brother.

Matt Brunson isn’t worried. In fact, he’s dialing up the aggressiveness to 11.

“If it’s fourth-and-3 or less, we’re going for it,” said the Baker coach.

What about inside your own 20-yard line, coach?

“Fourth-and-3, with the O-line we have, we feel confident we can pick that up every time,” he doubled down. “We never really had to punt with Junior. We’re just going to keep that same philosophy.”

And the same tenants of Baker’s efficient offense remain.

Ball security.

Stay in front of the sticks. No negative yards.

Finish drives.

It’s the same formula that’s guided the Gators to four straight Final Fours, including two state title appearances.

Talent-wise, this year’s crew doesn’t possess the specialty players that graduated from a senior class that went 39-2 over the past three years. But 17 seniors return, along with the same lofty expectations.

“The expectations haven’t lowered,” Brunson said. “Our kids work hard and our weight room numbers include 10 guys benching over 300. We’re even stronger than last year.”

In to replace Payton Rockwell under center is Sam Crowson, who threw just 12 passes last year but completed nine of them for 127 yards and a touchdown.

With McLaughlin gone, it appears the Gators will turn to a running back committee of Joe Brunson, Nate Fleming, Seth Baksa and Jackson Adams.

“We’ll run more Wing-T, three-back sets,” coach Brunson said. “We have very strong kids. As we get going, someone may evolve as the lead back.”

A strong, stacked offensive line — led by right tackle Dustin Oglesby and right guard Gavin Vaccarello — has their back.

Oglesby is a 6-1, 280-pound force who can bench 385 pounds, squat 500 pounds and clean 280 pounds. Vaccarello is 6-3, 260 pounds of muscle.

At center is Dylan Lanfer, at left guard is Carter Mason and at left tackle is Ethan Cadenhead and Blake Lawson. Coupled with Josh Gamble, Brunson said "that group can be very special.”

Even so, the Gators’ identity will always rest on the other side of the ball.

Coming off a campaign where they allowed 13 points a night and posted four shutouts, the Gators have playmakers at every position. Up front, Eric McQueen and Carter Mason will anchor the line, while Baksa and Joe Brunson headline the linebacking crew and Jesse Jordan and Devin Jordan have big-play ability.

“We’ve been very good defensively,” coach Brunson said. “It’s been about buying in, getting after the ball, executing great technique and finishing.”

Strength of Schedule

On the surface, Baker’s schedule isn’t world-beating.

Northview and South Walton out of the gates is tough, yet the Gators went a combined 3-0 against the pair last year.

Jay and Freeport are formidable, yet the Gators traditionally haven’t had a problem with either. And Lighthouse and Rocky Bayou view the Gators as a barometer, not the other way around.

With the final three games listed against Sunshine Athletic Conference foes, there doesn’t appear to be a game where the Gators won’t be favored.

Best-Case Scenario

Baker’s defense shines again. Crowson figures it out. McLaughlin’s shoes are filled collectively by a strong running-back-by-committee.

It’s not like everything has to come together for the Gators to make a fifth straight Final Four. But if they do, surely they want Madison County again.

Best-case scenario – and legitimately a realistic one – is state title for the Gators. Just like year’s mentality … STATE CHAMPIONSHIP OR BUST.

“The expectations haven’t lowered,” coach Brunson said. “The bottom line is we put a lot of banners up, and the group that graduated is state runners-up and 39-2 over the last three years. Our guys recognize that 29-game win streak and we tell them, ‘The pride of the program is on your shoulders.' ”

Worst-Case Scenario

The rumblings that the Gators are in a “down year” are a bit exaggerated, but not totally unfounded after the loss of running back McLaughlin, two-way star Derek Peoples and defensive player of the Year Kenny Williams.

What if South Walton shocks the Gators? What if another 1A area team takes over the mantle.

The shock of seeing that 29-game win streak in the regular season end could shake the Gators. Even so, worst case is that the Gators limp into the postseason and only make the region semifinals.