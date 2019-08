St. Joseph Catholic Church in Port St. Joe will host a “huge indoor yard sale” 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. ET Aug. 30 and 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Aug. 31. The yard sale, which will include house ware items, small appliances, gently used clothing, linens-bedding, home décor, tools, outdoor equipment, holiday items, small furniture and items for the children, is sponsored by Women’s Altar Society.