The woman has not been identified and the circumstances of her fall have not been released by authorities.

OKALOOSA ISLAND — A 25-year-old woman fell to her death from a fourth floor balcony at the Holiday Inn Resort late Wednesday night.

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the scene shortly after 11 p.m. They found the victim laying dead on the concrete pool deck.

A Fort Walton Beach resident said he's had trouble sleeping after witnessing the aftermath of the incident.

"I'm a little bit traumatized right now," said Brandon Jaime, who was roughly 20 feet away when it happened. "I remember going outside ... and heard a huge thud and someone scream."

As a Hilton Garden Inn employee — a neighboring hotel — the 20-year-old said he immediately started ushering people inside.

"I knew that they didn't want to see that body there," he said.

Following the tragedy, Jaime said he heard people yelling from the rooms above him.

He heard a man shouting at a deputy, saying "my wife is dead."

Jaime, who was noticeably shaken, added that the experience continues to replay in his mind.

"I can (still) picture her," he said. "I can't get that out of my head."

The investigation is active and the victim's identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.