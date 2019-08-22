U.S. Highway 11 was shut down early Thursday after a train derailed near the Mercedes-Benz U.S. International plant in Vance.

No one was injured in the derailment.

The road remained closed while crews work to put the train cars back on the track. Officials asked motorists to stay away from the area and seek alternate routes.

The derailment was reported at 11:25 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

By Thursday afternoon, the section of U.S. Highway 11 had reopened to traffic.