It’s been a fun ride for Dennis Conner.

After 10 years at Central and 32 years in coaching, Conner is hanging up his whistle. At least for a year, anyway.

“This is my last one,” Conner said. “A lot of people don’t believe me. This has truly been a blessing. Everyone doesn’t get to coach at the high school where you played. I’ve been able to do that for the last 10 years. It is just time for me to do something different. I’m not saying this will be my last time coaching but my wife said I have to take off at least one year.”

For Conner’s final season, the Falcons are working to improve on a 4-7 season that included a first-round playoff loss.

As it has for what seems like forever, the Falcons’ game plan starts with the run game. Javonta Leatherwood, the Class 5A Back of the Year in 2018, is back for his senior season after rushing for 1,740 yards and 22 touchdowns as a junior.

Central will go with Peyton Bachelor at quarterback. He played sparingly last year as a freshman.

“With the addition of our new offensive coordinator Rodney Bivens, who was a quarterback himself at Central, (Bachelor) has been getting a lot of quarterback work. He got some work with Jameis Winston at the Marlon Humphrey camp.”

Central has experience at receiver with returning senior starters Jahaziah Green and Tyler Grubbs as well as juniors TaMarcus Howze and Arnsey Richardson.

The Falcons will have several two-way players on the offensive and defensive line.

“That’s a work in progress because a lot of kids will have to go both ways,” Conner said. “Edward Smith (second team all-state last year) is coming back. He will be playing offensive line and defensive line. Devin Russell is a 10th grader who will start at defensive end and offensive tackle. It’s kind of set, but it’s just how are we going to do the rotation because those guys are going to be on both sides.”

Drew Allbrooks is a returning starter on the defensive line who will also see time on the offensive line.

It will be a young group at linebacker with sophomores Stevenson Hodges and Keiferlin Hill and junior Taquell Gilews.

Grubbs and Green will also play in the secondary as well as senior Emmanuel Watson, sophomore Kevin Moton Jr., junior Markelious Furr and sophomore Jaylon Cleveland.