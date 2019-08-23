The Fort Walton Beach Vikings came out to prove something Friday night — and they did with a 35-7 win over the South Walton Seahawks at Steve Riggs Stadium in Fort Walton Beach.

“We’re very happy with the competitiveness of our kids,” said Fort Walton Beach Coach Phil Dorn.

“We wanted them to come out and earn respect … that was our theme all week. I don’t think a lot of people believe that we have football program here sometimes. The kids work very hard."

The Viking had four players put touchdowns on the board: Jay Jarrett, Gaveen Alexis, Brady Bachmann and Jamison Brundidge.

“Our offense got on track and starting putting points on the board,” Dorn added.

And as for the defense, the Vikings held the Seahawks until the last few minutes of play with Caleb Lindsey scoring on a 5-yard run.

Although the Seahawks lost, South Walton Coach Phil Tisa said, “I saw some improvement, but their depth definitely hurt us.”

STAT OF THE NIGHT: 44



Although the South Walton Seahawks came up on the short end of the stick as far as the score goes, it wasn’t for a lack of effort.

Senior quarterback Drake Roberts put the ball in the air 44 times for 26 completions for 256 yards and one interception. Roberts completed passes to seven Seahawks with Zane Hamilton his top receiver with seven catches for 43 yards. McDaniel Sumrall had four catches for 46 yards and Cade Roberts five catches for 45 yards.

OFFENSIVE MVP: JAY JARRETT



Time and time again, the Fort Walton Beach Vikings called on Jarrett to carry the ball — 17 times to be exact.

In Jarrett’s 17 touches, he picked up 129 yards on the ground and scored two touchdowns.

His first score came late in the second quarter on a four-yard run up the middle. He was also the ball carrier on the two-point conversion.

Jarrett’s last score of the night came in the final seconds of the third quarter. Jarrett broke loose for a 50-yard run to paydirt to give the Vikings a 34-0 lead.

DEFENSIVE MVP: KALEB WILLIAMS



On the first play of the night, Fort Walton’s Williams showed he came to play. South Walton’s quarterback Drake Roberts had dropped back to pass when Williams broke through the line and dropped him for a loss of six yards.

Williams chalked up another quarterback sack late in the second quarter. The Seahawks had the ball on their own 20-yard line when Williams broke through again and dropped Roberts for a 10-yard loss this time, leaving the Seahawks to punt out of the end zone.

QUOTABLE

The quote of the night didn’t come from a player or even a coach, but from Ross Mitchell.

Mitchell, serving his first year as announcer for Viking football had the pleasure of saying at the end of the third quarter — “Ladies and gentlemen, due to the score we will have a running clock.”

UP NEXT

Fort Walton Beach will have to travel this week to Panama City Beach to take on the Arnold Marlins.

“Arnold will be a good challenge for us, first road trip,” Dorn said.

As for South Walton they will play host to county rival Walton Braves on Friday.

NOTES

- Fort Walton Beach used two quarterbacks Friday night — Brady Bachmann and Parker Hill. Coach Dorn says they both bring their “own uniqueness to the table.”

- Bachmann completed four of eight passes for 109 yards and a touchdown strike to Jamison Brundidge for 64 yards, plus he ran in a TD as well.

- Hill appears to be the running quarterback. He carried the ball five times for a gain of 106 yards. Plus he completed one of two passes for 12 yards.

- Brundidge also had his moments on the field. Late in the second quarter, Bachmann hit Brundidge on a route with Brundidge coming up just a yard short of the end zone, but he still picked up 30 yards on the catch.

- Midway of the third quarter, Brundidge had another shining moment when he picked off a Drake Roberts pass in the end zone. Then five plays later he was making a catch from his quarterback, Bachmann, for a 64-yard trip to the end zone.