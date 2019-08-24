NAVARRE – The only thing different about the 2019 version of the Beach Bowl between rivals Navarre and Gulf Breeze was the date.

The excitement was still there, from the opening play of the game which produced the first turnover of the season, to the last play of the game, which ironically enough was another turnover.

And the result was a very familiar one for fans involved in this rivalry celebrating its 13th year, as the Raiders kept the trophy in their possession with a 28-21 win over the Dolphins.

Navarre jumped out to an early 21-7 lead, then withstood a late Gulf Breeze rally to claim the season opener for both teams.

Unlike last year’s game, which Navarre exploded for a 40-12 win over the Dolphins, this one was tight throughout, as the Dolphins were able to hang around and keep chipping away at an early Navarre lead.

But the Raiders’ defense came up big in the closing seconds, as Trent Hall picked off a Ryland McClurdy pass with less than a minute to play to preserve the victory.

STAT OF THE NIGHT: 12

The Navarre Raiders made it 12 victories in 13 Publix Beach Bowl Cup games with Friday night’s win. In the 13 matchups since the inception of the rivalry game, Navarre has now outscored Gulf Breeze 430-191. Gulf Breeze’s only win in the Beach Bowl came in 2016 by a 31-28 margin.

OFFENSIVE MVP: MARLON COURTNEY

The Navarre quarterback did a little bit of everything Friday night, rushing for 50 yards and two scores on eight carries and completing 10-of-15 passes for 152 yards and two TDs to account for all four of the Raiders’ touchdowns. His highlight-reel play came in the third quarter, when he scrambled to his left and threaded the needle between two defenders to hit a streaking Tyler England in the endzone for a 15-yard TD and a 28-14 Navarre lead.

“I thought he played extremely well,” Navarre coach Jay Walls said. “He’s doing a good job of extending the play with his legs, and he’s running the offense. He made a great play down there with the throw to Tyler England.”

DEFENSIVE MVP: TRENT HALL

The Navarre sophomore defensive back had bookend plays to lead the Raiders’ defense Friday night. On the opening play of the game, Hall recovered a fumble to set up the Raiders’ first score of the game. And to cap it off, Hall went airborne to pull down an interception with less than a minute to play to seal the victory for the Raiders.

QUOTABLE

“Before the play, the quarterback kind of gave me a look and I knew it was my play to make,” Hall said of the interception to seal the win. “I’ve always dreamed about that, since middle school. I’ve just always wanted to make a big-time play at the end of the game.”

UP NEXT



The Raiders will return to Bennett C. Russell Stadium Friday to play host against another rival – the Pace Patriots.

“Our schedule is tough,” Navarre coach Jay Walls said. “I think it’s the toughest since I’ve been here. It’s going to be another tough opponent every week.”

NOTES

Last season, the Navarre Raiders had the “golden gloves” on the sideline to give to players for extraordinary play.

Friday night, the “turnover chain” made its debut, and Hall was the first one to wear it.

“Yeah, the turnover chain, it’s a new thing this year,” Hall said. “The offense has their golden gloves for when they score, so we kinda followed the trend of college football and got a chain.”

Not only did Hall become the first Raider to earn the chain this season, he also ended the first game by being awarded the chain again, as he pulled down an interception in the closing seconds.

“It’s pretty cool to get the chain on the first play and the last play,” Hall said. “That’s a pretty special feeling.”