Returning University of Alabama students were greeted to a familiar local name in clothing atop a new store on the Strip.

The store Christopher Mobley had its grand opening Aug. 16 at 1410 University Blvd. The new store is located on the Strip on University Boulevard in the complex at the corner of Reed Street.

“We wanted a store that was made for the students, run by students, where they could get to know the students,” said Christopher Mobley, the co-owner for whom the store is named.

Mobley’s father, Chris Mobley Sr., and grandfather, CD Mobley, established Mobley and Sons fine clothier.

Mobley is a 2017 graduate of the University of Alabama who was attracted to the family business because of the chance to work with people and continue the family legacy. An office job didn’t appeal to him, the 25-year-old said.

“It’s my favorite thing in the world to get to know people,” he said.

The store’s logo combines a capital M with the Roman numeral three, signifying the three generations of Mobleys.

“I definitely had a bunch of pride in what my dad has done, and I didn’t want to see that go way,” he said.

The new store’s clothing lines focus on causal and leisure wear in contrast to the more formal offerings at the family’s store across the river. The elder Mobleys opened the Varsity Shop in 1971 on University Boulevard before the store moved in 1985 to The Tuscaloosa Galleria and was renamed Mobley & Sons.

While customers may come for business suits and help building a wardrobe at Mobley & Sons, Christopher Mobley, which Mobley co-owns with his father, is focused on a more casual student-focused experience.

“The store is like we got Lululemon and mixed it with a golf shop,” Mobley said.

He envisions his customers as college students and young entrepreneurs.

Brands include Peter Millar, Stich Golf, Mizzen and Main, Rhone, and Vuori. A week after the grand opening, Mobley said he is open to expanding the offerings — possibly with additions such as more formal clothing or women’s lines – depending on how business develops in the future.

In addition to the UA game-day apparel, the store’s also offers apparel for Kentucky, LSU, and Texas on its website.

Mobley said the store’s location is meant to be accessible to students walking from campus who might not venture the 2 miles across the river to the family’s other store.

“It has to be on the way to Bryant-Denny Stadium on a game day,” he said.

Mobley calls his shop a “resource center,” a place where his customers may come for clothes but also to get advice on student and academic life from a staff who understands their experience.

“We want to truly be a network,” he said. “We are going to be doing more than selling them clothing.”

Mobley’s hope is the experience at the store on the Strip will serve as a gateway to the family’s store across the river when the customers begin to shop for suits for interviews and other more formal wear.

“We wanted to have this as the bridge to the other store,” he said.