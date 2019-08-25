I just ignore the small minds that portray President Donald Trump as a racist, even though when asked to give an example, they are speechless. What I do not accept, and deny vociferously, are the charges by Democrat hopefuls who would be president, airhead Hollywood elitists and the national news media that Trump and his constituents Nazis.

Do all of the named individuals understand what a Nazi was and what the Nazis represented? Do these so-called elites who allegedly are educated know nothing about the 6 million people of Jewish descent who were exterminated by Adolf Hitler and the German Nazis? Have they never heard of the estimated 15 to 20 million people who were imprisoned in 42,500 camps and ghettos in Germany and German-occupied Europe?

Before and during World War II, these monsters operated concentration camps, extermination camps, sub-concentration camps and ghettos that held primarily German communists, Jews, socialists, Jehovah’s Witnesses, homosexuals and people accused of “socially deviant behavior.” The latter was a catch-all used to arrest German citizens who defied the Nazis. Many Germans felt helpless in defying the government because of the militaristic assets of the Nazi Party, the party in power. For elitists to compare any American with the Nazi Party and Hitler is descending into intellectual depravity.

Have the elites ever been to an extermination camp in Poland, such as Belzec, Chelmo, Sobidor or Auschwitz II? Have they ever walked the paths leading to the ovens of instant death in Dachau’s concentration camp? Do these names even mean anything to Democrats and elitists? Before comparing anybody to Nazis and Hitler, it would be useful if they were conversant on the subject. I doubt if Democrats and their followers have ever heard the name of sub-concentration Camp Wobbelin in Lubwiglast, Germany. Well, I know a proud American who knows all too well about Wobbelin. His name is Gilbert Ed Dodd.

Ed is a World War II veteran and proud member of the United States Army, 82nd Airborne Division. He helped to liberate Camp Wobbelin in the days leading to the defeat of Germany. Even though it was a small sub-concentration camp compared to Dachau and Auschwitz, the American soldiers found the bodies of several hundred dead prisoners stacked like cord wood and giving off a horrible odor. The dead were the work of the Nazis and something a 20-year-old boy from Alabama should never have to remember. This was the face of the Nazi Party with all their concentration camps in Poland, Germany and other European countries. The members of the 82nd Airborne administered to the prisoners, both dead and dying, but had to leave the next day because they had the German Army on the run.

Ed has many friends who voted for Trump. If you called Ed’s friends Nazis, he would hand your head back to you on a platter because they are anything but Nazis. To a man and woman, they have a deep and abiding love for the United States and have given more for her protection than most. Ed, his family and close friends have served more military time in the service of our country than should be asked of any individuals. For Ed and the millions like him, who have served their country in the most difficult of times, to be called Nazis is repulsive, revolting and full of hatred. That word should never be used as an adjective or a noun to describe another American.

The German camp system was one of the key instruments of terror, death and destruction. Along with being death camps, they provided forced labor for Germany’s war machine. Nothing like that, even in someone’s most vivid imagination, exists in the U.S. For uneducated people of such high rank in the U.S. government, the news media and elites to use the word “Nazi” loosely diminishes the true meaning. Nazism is unadulterated evil.

John F. Floyd is a Gadsden native who graduated from Gadsden High School in 1954. He formerly was director of United Kingdom manufacturing, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., vice president of manufacturing and international operations, General Tire & Rubber Co., and director of manufacturing, Chrysler Corp. He can be reached at johnfloyd538@gmail.com. The opinions reflected are his own.