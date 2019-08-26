DESTIN — A Destin Water Users crew was called to the corner of Zerbe Street and Sibert Avenue Sunday afternoon to investigate a possible sewage spill.

When the crew arrived, they found sewage running across the gravel parking lot to the onsite retention pond, according to a news release from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

Florida Septic was called to help McGuire's Irish Pub repair the damaged pipe and clean up the approximately 3,000 gallons of sewage that had spilled, the release said.

The cleanup and repair took just over four hours.

No wastewater entered the storm drains or waterways, the release said.

The spill was reported to the Department of Environmental Protection, as required.