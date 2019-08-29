Doris Ann Chastain, 67, died peacefully at home on August 19, 2019 in Douglasville, GA. She was surrounded lovingly by her daughter Lynn and sisters Martha and Joyce.

She was born on August 15, 1952 to the late Wiley and Ruby Tucker and was the youngest of (9) children.

Doris married her high school sweetheart, John in May 1969. They raised three daughters as well as owned and operated a successful automotive repair shop where she was a strong, hardworking mechanic. She has spent the last 17 years of her life soaking up the Florida sun and enjoying spoiling her grandkids.

Doris is survived by her husband Johnny Phillip Chastain; her daughters Jackie “Lynn” Polk and Misty Dawn DeCourcey; grandchildren Zachary Polk, Zane Polk, Keilani Stoker, Kyler Stoker and Johnathan DeCourcey; siblings Grace Tripp, Martha Kidd, Joyce Logan, Virginia Bailey, Mack Tucker and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents Wiley and Ruby Tucker; daughter Sarah Beth Stoker; siblings Dorothy Singer, Gene Tucker and Buck Tucker.

A family celebration service of her life was held on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 1 p.m. at County Line Baptist Church 1814 N. County Line Rd. Lithia Springs, GA 30122. Condolences can be left for the family at www.GeorgiaFuneralCare.com