The Sharks got off to a 1-0 start in the regular season with a 24-7 victory over the visiting Liberty County Bulldogs.

Liberty was able to score the first points of the night and lead 7-0 after the first quarter. The defense stiffened the rest of the way holding Liberty scoreless as our offense slowly gained traction. We had a 12-7 half time lead and scored twice in the final quarter for the final margin.

On the night offensively we had 33 rushes for 223 yards a 6.8 yard per average carry. Passing we were only 5-12 for 19 yards and 2 INT’s. We have to improve in this area to be able to keep defenses from packing the box making it difficult to run the ball. The passing game is just not the QB’s, we must block better and run better routes to help give our QB’s a throwing lane. We will improve it will just take some time in the passing game area.

Defensively we held Liberty to 109 total yards on 59 plays.

Overall week 1 looked like a week 1 game. We had your typical penalties and turnovers that come with early games. Hopefully we will clean these areas up as we head in to week 2 of the season.

This week the Sharks will host the Bulldogs from Marianna. They beat Chipley soundly in week 1 of the regular season. Marianna has a very talented and deep football team. They are a 4A school with well over 30 players on their roster.

We will have to play a clean game and execute on both sides to keep this one close. Depth is an issue for the Sharks with only about 23 players dressing this week. We have to stay healthy as the season moves on in order to continue to develop.

On a separate note real quick the JV Sharks open their season at Wewa this Thursday August 29th at 7:00 EST. Go watch the JV Sharks if you get a chance!! This will be the last Varsity home game as we hit the road for three weeks straight. Come out and support the Sharks this Friday night!! Kickoff is set for 7:30!! Hope to see you at the game!!

Greg Jordan

Head Football Coach/ AD

Port St. Joe JR/Sr High