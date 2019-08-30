The Central High School volleyball team edged American Christian Academy 22-25, 25-23, 20-25, 25-14, 15-12 on Thursday.

Central was led by Shadiya Wilson with 12 kills and 21 digs. Markiya Smith had 18 digs and Aaliyah Sanders had 14 assists.

ACA (4-2) was led by Katherine Grill with 30 digs.

Central (3-2) plays Tuesday at Greensboro.

Northridge tops Bryant

The Jaguars won 25-7, 25-8, 25-11 over Bryant and was led by Taylor Bentley with 13 kills.

Also for Northridge, Charley Drain had 15 assists, Mary Morgan Formby had 10 kills and 11 assists, and Anna Molinari had six aces and nine digs.

Northridge (5-2, 1-0 in area) plays Tuesday in a tri-match at Thompson.

Bibb County downs Sipsey Valley

CENTREVILLE - Bibb County won in straight sets over Sipsey Valley, 25-17, 25-15, 25-10.

For Sipsey Valley, Kaylee Latham had six kills while Valerie Rubio and Haley Bostic each had five kills. Lexi Mills was the Bears' defensive leader.

Sipsey Valley (2-4) Host Bryant on Tuesday.