Eight years and eight days. April 2, 2009, to April 10, 2017, was the period of the most intense personal pain I’ve lived through yet. I won’t go through every little item of that stretch in the journey of my life, because there were a lot of them, but a few signposts need to be set — for brevity, I’m going to stick just to my personal life.

During that time, both of my parents died. Friends and family experienced great pain and loss. Toward the end of that time, I experienced great physical pain. It’s one thing to witness pain, another thing to share it and entirely another to endure it.

Yet, when anyone asked me during that time span if I were happy, I always said, “Yes.” That is not so strange a reaction as it sounds. Although I was under intense stress and distress — people who know me well or see me every day saw it — I would and did say that I was “happy.” I may have just been being polite, but I don’t think so. Why? That depends on how happiness is defined.

Was I happy in terms of “feeling good?” Most certainly not. There were days that I didn’t know how I was going to get to the end of them. Honestly. Was I happy in terms of “practicing good?” Most certainly yes. Throughout all those days, the Lord was deepening my soul, my capacity to endure, my ability to see. Toward the end of that eight years and eight days, I was aware of that one simple fact. At first, though, I was not.

I dealt with that time in ways that were not planned at all; I groped my way through it, trying to find the light switch in a dark room. At first, I dove deeply into Bible study — the most intense I’ve ever undertaken. I read the “Wisdom” books — Job, Psalms, Proverbs, Ecclesiastes and Song of Songs — over and over, sometimes as many as four times a year. With that foundation, I expanded my reading.

I read lots of books. Lots and lots of books. Lots more books. I had to have some way of placing my life in context, and books are one of the primary ways I do that, then and now. But the books I read were not the books I normally read. I went through a phase in the middle of that time of reading self-help books. They say largely the same thing.

From there, I eventually progressed to reading philosophy, a subject that I had never read in depth. Many modern self-help books are simply watered-down versions of ancient philosophies, and the ancient philosophers often have much more common sense. Somewhere along the way, I started reading books on the subject of happiness, both from a philosophical and psychological point of view. I’ve gone through about two dozen now.

Two different kinds of happiness are generally defined in those books — feeling good and practicing good. There’s a Greek word — eudaimonia — that describes the second one. I use the Greek because it does not easily translate. Practicing good does not do it justice. Eudaimonia is basically the idea of flourishing, to use a common translation.

The main thing about it, no matter how it’s translated, is this: It’s not an emotion, it’s an activity. We don’t feel eudaimonia; we practice eudaimonia. Don’t feel happy; practice happy. And there are many more things about it that I’ve realized that I didn’t know on April Fools’ Day in 2009 — an appropriate date, to be sure.

One thing that I’ve recently realized — we all know these things in our hearts, if not in our heads. I said earlier that the ancient philosophers display much more common sense than modern self-help books do. As I related what the great philosophers said, both to people I know and myself — and I hear their voices echoed in almost everyone I know — something became clear.

My father was great at finding happiness through feeling good. Dad was truly a fun guy to be around and to know. He just “had a way” about him about always having a good time. Mom, on the other hand, found happiness through practicing good. Toward the end of her life, as she was suffering greatly, she said something that stuck with me. When I asked her if she was all right, she’d say, “I can hold the ground I stand on.” That defiant resistance to suffering is the essence of eudaimonia, I think. Mom practiced the virtues of the ancient philosophers, particularly fortitude, the virtue that C.S. Lewis defined as “guts.”

I’m oversimplifying eudaimonia. There has been so much written about it that it’s difficult to cover it all, but the basic idea is not to pursue happiness in terms of pleasure as it is to pursue happiness in terms of meaning. That’s why I treasure the Lord’s response to Job in chapters 38-41 — it comforted me through many of those dark days.

These days, I try to have a good time like Dad did; like Mom did, I’m holding the ground I stand on.

David Murdock is an English instructor at Gadsden State Community College. He can be contacted at murdockcolumn@yahoo.com. The opinions reflected are his own.