The University of Alabama is moving its family-friendly tailgate area back to the Quad during home football games this season.

“We’ve seen, over time, that fans really want to be closer to the stadium, they want to be closer to the Quad,” said Nick Frenz, UA’s associate director for event management and transportation services. “For people with small children, to have to get on a bus or walk over to the family-friendly area, which was further away, was kind of cumbersome for them.”

Alabama is scheduled to play New Mexico State at 3 p.m. Saturday in Bryant-Denny Stadium for its first home game of the season.

The inflatables will return to the Quad on the northeast corner by the Supply Store tent by Amelia Gayle Gorgas Library, Frenz said. The alcohol-free tailgate area will be located in the area but scaled back from the collection of attractions the university placed on the Bryce Lawn beginning in 2016. The area will feature the inflatables and a nursing station for mothers with infants, Frenz said.

With the move back to the Quad, Frenz said the inflatable games will again be attractions with entry fees. The games were free while they were on the lawn to encourage fans to visit the site, he said.

The relocation of the family tailgate area, which spent three years on the Bryce Hospital lawn, is among the few changes fans can expect for the home game experience in 2019.

“We wants things to stay as normal for the fans as we can on a year-to-year basis,” Frenz said.

This spring, UA launched a radio station, UA Info Radio, for traffic and severe weather updates in addition to news about campus events. The station, on 92.5 FM, will broadcast traffic updates and joins UA’s social media accounts and UA safety and game-day applications as sources of live information for home games.

Parking rates and tailgating reserve rates will remain unchanged, Frenz said.

The Quad opens for drop-off for tailgating supplies at 6 p.m. Friday and again Saturday morning starting at 7 a.m. Parking rates remain $30 on game day and $25 in advance. With the opening of the Capstone parking deck near the Bryant Conference Center, some additional parking is available, Frenz said.

Fans attending the game will still be subject to the clear bag policy and metal detectors.

UA added metal detectors last year at entry gates in the stadium. This year, Frenz said parking near the stadium was adjusted to avoid choke points as people enter the stadium and pass through the detectors. The clear-bag policy and list of prohibited items such as backpacks, umbrellas and weapons remain the same.

Navigating construction zones in town and on the interstate remains a challenge fans should keep in mind when making their plans, Frenz said.

“Obviously, construction out on the interstate is the No. 1 thing they are going to see when they come to town,” he said.

Frenz recommended adding 30 minutes to anticipated travel times because of the ongoing work. For pre- and postgame traffic tips, go to www.uagameday.com/traffic.

Frenz also recommended that fans and tailgaters plan for hot weather. The National Weather Service forecast predicts sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid- to upper 90s.

“It is going to be very important for people to take note of that,” Frenz said.

Inside the stadium, there are cooling stations where fans may bring their own plastic bottles to fill with water.

“We really encourage people to do that. Stay hydrated before you come into the game,” Frenz said.

One other item of note: Greg Byrne, UA's director of athletics, said that fans will be able to buy Chick-fil-A sandwiches inside the stadium at concession stands near sections DD, KK, N7 and U3-A.