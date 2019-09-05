COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Alabama swimming and diving sophomore Kensey McMahon has been named to the United States National Team, USA Swimming announced on Wednesday.

McMahon earned her spot during the USA Summer National Championships when she took second in the 1,500-meter freestyle with a career-best 16:09.80, which ranks her in the top-16 in the world this year.

She earned All-America honors in her freshman season after taking seventh at the NCAA Championships in the 1,650 freestyle with a school-record mark of 15:53.18. She was the only freshman to finish in the top 14 in the mile at the NCAA Championship and is the first UA woman to go under 16 minutes in the mile. She also broke the school record in the 1,000 freestyle as a rookie, going 9:37.62, nearly 10 seconds better than the previous record.