Aug. 26-Sept. 1

On Monday, Aug. 26, Investigator J. Murnan took a report of a construction fraud.

The suspect in the case, William Sherill Armstrong (44), accepted a construction job in Wewahitchka in May of 2019. As of this date the job was not complete and Armstrong misappropriated money he collected from the victim to buy construction materials.

Warrants were obtained and Armstrong was arrested for Grand Theft and Exploitation of the Elderly.

Monday, August 26, Deputy S. Alday and Deputy D. Sanders arrested Kelly Christine Cruzmejia (32) on Tupelo Avenue for a Violation of Probation warrant. Cruzmejia was on probation for Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

On Tuesday, August 27, Deputy S. Alday arrested John Floyd Deeson (47) on Guilford Drive in Overstreet. Deeson was wanted for Grand Theft of a Firearm. A theft report was made to GCSO Deputy V. Everett in February of 2019 where Deeson was suspected of stealing a Winchester rifle and pawning it.

On Tuesday, August 27, Sgt. D. Sanders travelled to the Bay County Jail to pick up Kevin Patrick Dennis (33), who was being held on a Gulf County warrant for Grand Theft and Scheming to Defraud. The charges stem from an investigation that began in May 2019, by Investigator J. Murnan. Dennis was using his employers’ credentials and equipment to perform jobs and was accepting money for those jobs on behalf of the company, but Dennis wasn’t reporting the jobs or income to his employer.

On Friday, August 30, Chala Danielle Amison (40) was arrested at the Gulf County Detention Facility on warrants for four counts of Forgery. The GCSO Criminal Investigations Division investigated Amison Construction as to their involvement in a series of illegal contracting practices in Gulf County. Chala Amison, who is an associate of Amison Construction, was responsible for forging construction permits on four separate jobs.

On Friday, August 30, Sgt. P. Williams and Deputy M. Peek responded to a report of a burglary in progress on Hwy 71 South in Wewahitchka. The caller saw a white male picking a lock to a camper and then enter the camper. Deputies arrived and identified the subject at the camper as James Richard Haney (43). Deputies notified the owner of the camper and learned that Haney had permission to be there. Haney did however have active warrants in Gulf County for Burglary of an Unoccupied Structure, Burglary of an Unoccupied Dwelling, Grand Theft and Petit Theft. Haney was taken into custody and transported to the Gulf County Detention Facility.

On Friday, August 30, Deputy S. Alday traveled to the Bay County Jail to pick up Zeikel Paul Pitts (40) who was being held on Gulf County warrants for Violation of Probation and Aggravated Battery. The Aggravated Battery charge was the result of a domestic disturbance that was reported to the GCSO on August 4, 2019. During a verbal altercation, Pitts threw a half-full 20 oz bottle at someone, striking them in the face causing injury. Pitts was transported to the Gulf County Detention Facility to be booked.

On Friday, August 30, Sgt. D. Sanders travelled to the Leon County Jail to pick up Lajarius Xavier Cooper (27) on a Gulf County warrant for Violation of Probation on the original charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance. Cooper was transported to the Gulf County Detention Facility.

On Saturday, August 31, Deputy M. Peek conducted a traffic stop a vehicle on County Road 386 near the intersection of Roberts Landing Road. While gathering information from the driver, who was identified as Jesse Ray Price (39), Deputy Peek learned that Price had active warrant out of Gulf County for failing to appear in court on the charge of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

While Sgt. D. Sanders was arresting Price on the warrant, he found a clear plastic baggie in his waistband that contained synthetic cannabinoids, also known as “K2” or “Spice”. A passenger in the vehicle, who was identified as Jill Marie Collins (49), was found to be in possession of Diazepam. Collins was placed under arrest and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance. While being transported to the Gulf County Detention Facility, Price had a concealed baggie of methamphetamine that he had poured out on the floorboard.

Price was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Synthetic Cannabinoids and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

If you have any information regarding the aforementioned cases, please contact the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office at 850-227-1115, 850-639-5717, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-785-TIPS.