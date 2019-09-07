It didn't take long for Central running back Javonta Leatherwood to pick up where he left off last year against region foe Jemison.

Leatherwood torched the Panthers with 280 yards and four touchdowns on 23 carries in the Falcons' 41-17 win on Friday night -- 364 days after he ran for five touchdowns and 256 yards against the Panthers.

"He's one of the all-time greats at Central," Falcons coach Dennis Conner said. "He comes to work hard every day. When I coach him hard he never -- the only thing he says is 'Yes sir.' He just does the things the coaching staff and I ask him to do."

Leatherwood's first carry went for 19 yards. His second went for five yards and a touchdown. Less than seven minutes later, he broke into the end zone again from 10 yards out.

The All-State running back, who rushed for more than 2,000 yards last year, said he is more involved in the passing game this year and his goal is to reach 3,000 yards from scrimmage.

His third touchdown, a 26-yard reception from sophomore quarterback Peyton Batchelor, will help that total. In fact, Leatherwood's 36 receiving yards tied for the team lead.

He capped his night with rushes of 57, 70 and 51 yards on Central's next three drives, the latter two ending in the end zone.

"The O-line, they had a great game" Leatherwood said. "They're the reason I was getting all the yards."

Leatherwood even added an interception on a Jemison fake punt in the fourth quarter.

Central outgained the Panthers 404 to 146, holding them to just above three yards per carry and 2 of 13 passing with two interceptions and three sacks.

The only mishap was an 80-yard kickoff return by Jemison at the end of the first half when Central had just taken a 27-3 lead.

"It was a big win. We needed this to continue the momentum we've been building," Conner said. "It feels great. The kickoff team broke down a little bit, but we're gonna fix that."

Key stat: Leatherwood found the end zone five times against Jemison for the second straight year, finishing with 316 yards from scrimmage.

Next: Central (2-1, 1-0 in region) plays at regional opponent Chilton County (1-2, 1-0) next Friday.