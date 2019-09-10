A Central Florida boy who was bullied over his homemade University of Tennessee shirt now has fans of his own.

As the school's College Colors Day approached, one young student at Altamonte Springs Elementary was excited to wear a UT shirt but didn't have one, according to a Facebook post last week by his teacher. So the Vols fan made his own, by sticking a hand-drawn logo onto an orange shirt, and wore it proudly.

"When the day finally arrived, he was SO EXCITED to show me his shirt," Laura Snyder wrote Wednesday. "I was impressed that he took it one step further to make his own label."

His pride and delight didn't last, she said. He was in tears by lunchtime.

"Some girls at the lunch table next to his (who didn't even participate in college colors day) had made fun of his sign that he had attached to his shirt. He was DEVASTATED," said Snyder.

Snyder shared the story on Facebook, along with a photo of his shirt, saying she planned to get him a real one and asked if anyone had connections to the university because she wanted "to make it a little extra special for him."

Vols fans -- and the university -- responded enthusiastically.

Her post went viral, thousands of supportive people commented, and the school sent the boy a care package full of heartfelt noltes and Vols gear that he shared with the class.

"My student was so amazed at all the goodies in the box," she wrote Friday. "He proudly put on the jersey and one of the many hats in the box. All who saw had either goosebumps or tears while we explained that he had inspired and touched the lives of so many people."

And there was one more surprise: the Knoxville school is now selling shirts featuring the boy's hand-drawn design, which also has been painted onto the Rock , a longtime 97.5 ton campus landmark made of dolomite stone.

"When I told him that his design was being made into a real shirt and people wanted to wear it, his jaw dropped," Snyder wrote. "He had a big smile on his face, walked taller, and I could tell his confidence grew today! Thank you to the UT Nation for that!!"

According to UT Chancellor Donde Plowman, more than 16,000 shirts had been ordered as of Monday afternoon, temporarily crashing the site.

The school's VolShop website says a portion of sales proceeds will be donated to the STOMP Out Bullying nonprofit.

