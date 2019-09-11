MINSK, Belarus – The Alabama track & field program was represented by two current and three former student-athletes in the two-day meet, The Match, Europe vs. USA at the Dinamo National Olympic Stadium.

While Team USATF made a valiant effort, Team Europe edged out in the mixed medley relay to secure Team Europe’s 724.5 - 601.5 win in The Match, Europe vs. USA in Minsk, Belarus.

Robert Dunning took seventh in the men's 110-meter hurdles. Defending NCAA Indoor High Jump Champion Shelby McEwen placed sixth in the men’s high jump. Quanesha Burks took fifth in the women's long jump. Kord Ferguson, a UA graduate, was seventh in the men's discus. The 2018 NCAA champion in men's hammer, Daniel Haugh, took fifth.