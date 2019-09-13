SARDIS CITY — “It was big play after big play after big play.”

That’s how Sardis coach Gene Hill summed up fourth-ranked Etowah’s 58-13 pounding of his Lions in a Class 5A, Region 6 high school football game Friday night.

The Blue Devils scored four touchdowns on plays of 50 yards or longer and six on plays of 25 yards or longer as they breezed to their fourth victory in as many outings and moved to 2-0 in the region. Sardis dropped to 1-2, 1-1.

Five of those long scoring plays came in the first half — an 81-yard run by Trent Davis; touchdown passes of 25, 61 and 54 yards from Brady Troup to NyNy Davis; and a 42-yard pass from backup quarterback John Holladay to Davion Robinson — as Etowah raced out to a 42-0 halftime lead.

“We had some explosive plays tonight,” Blue Devils coach John Holladay said.

KEY PLAY

Sardis’ Luke Morris returned the opening kickoff 45 yards to Etowah’s 45-yard line and the Lions managed a couple of first downs against the Blue Devils’ defense. However, Morris was stopped at the 24 on a fourth-down play, 1 yard short of the first down.

The Blue Devils incurred an offsides penalty, then Trent Davis broke through the Sardis defense to put them on top.

“We had him (Davis) in the backfield but we couldn’t lock up,” Hill said.

STARS OF THE GAME

Troup completed 9-of-11 passes for 222 yards and the three touchdowns.

“Brady had a good night, but it helps that he has a lot of playmakers around him,” Holladay said.

Trent Davis also scored on a 1-yard run and finished with 163 yards rushing on seven carries (all in the first half).

Sardis quarterback Jay Owens was 7-of-14 passing for 107 yards and had a 30-yard touchdown pass to Justin Minyard in the fourth quarter. His backup, Brody Samples, led the Lions in rushing with 47 fourth-quarter yards.

BY THE NUMBERS

4 — Etowah now has a 4-0 lead in its series with Sardis; 13 — the first points the Lions had ever scored against the Blue Devils; 59 — the length of NyNy Davis’ touchdown on a free kick return after Etowah’s defense recorded a safety; 2 — the length of Hunter Cox’s run for the Blue Devils’ other touchdown; 5 — the uniform number of Logan Edwards, who scored Sardis’ other touchdown on a 13-yard run; 515 — Etowah's total offense (251 yards rushing, 264 passing); 258 — Sardis’ total offense (151 yards rushing, 107 passing).

COACHSPEAK

Holladay: “We got to play a lot of kids tonight and that’s always good for morale.”

Hill: “They weren’t any different than we thought they’d be. I was disappointed in our tackling, especially in the first half.”

NEXT UP

Etowah hosts Southside and Sardis visits Douglas next week for region games.