Wesley M. Whitehurst, Sr., age 73, of Clarksville, FL passed away Monday, September 9, 2019 at his home. Wesley was born on November 25, 1945 in Port St. Joe, FL to James Whitehurst and Merle (Criswell) Whitehurst and had lived in Calhoun County for most of his life. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam Conflict. Wesley was a member of the Beekeepers Association, was an avid hunter and fisherman, enjoyed sawmilling, Deadhead logging and gardening. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Whitehurst and Merle (Criswell) Whitehurst, daughter, Rhonda Whitehurst, grandson, Roy Vesey, brothers, Jerry Whitehurst, William Whitehurst, James Whitehurst, Frankly Whitehurst. He was of the Baptist Faith.

Survivors include, wife, Helen Whitehurst of Blountstown, FL; two sons, James Whitehurst and wife, Tina of Clarksville, FL, Wesley M. Whitehurst, Jr. and wife, Sherry of Wewahitchka, FL; one daughter, Donna Arrant and husband, Jerry of Clarksville, FL; like a son: Jim Flournoy; companion, Larene Hall of Clarksville, FL; three sisters, Carolyn Nichols of Tallahassee, FL, Elaine Kirk of Kentucky, Martha Gay and husband, Tim of Panama City, FL; 14 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Saturday, September, 14, 2019 at 4 p.m. (CDT) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel. Interment followed in Jehu Cemetery in Wewahitchka, FL.

The family received friends Friday, September 13, 2019 from 5 p.m. (CDT) until 7 p.m. (CDT) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel.

All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.