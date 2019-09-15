For $10, customers get to choose a salad, menu item, beverage and cookie.

NICEVILLE — The culinary students at Northwest Florida State College are putting their skills into action this semester by cooking meals for the public at the college's pop-up restaurant, which was debuted this year.

At the Seagrass Restaurant located on campus, five college students will prepare dishes every Thursday till Nov. 21 from a "French classical" inspired menu for guests who have reserved a seat.

For $10, customers get to choose a salad, an entree, beverage and cookie. The menu features a variety of 13 items including a couple burgers, a lobster sandwich, a classic French sandwich, and pizzas baked in a stone hearth "open flame" oven.

Director of Culinary Arts Julie Cotton said second year students participate in the pop-up restaurant as a part of class in the NWFSC's culinary program, which started last year.

"They're learning how to cook a la carte style," Cotton said.

The first three-course luncheon at the restaurant was Thursday, and Cotton said 31 people showed up to partake in the first meal and ordered a variety of options giving the students plenty of experience.

"These students will be well prepared to go into the work force, which is our goal," Cotton said.

Reservations can be made at Seagrass by calling 850-863-6520 or by emailing seagrass@nwfsc.edu. Seagrass is open from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thursdays and located in Building 400 on the Niceville campus inside Raider Cafe.

The Niceville campus is at 100 E College Blvd.