The Milton Youth Council application deadline is swiftly approaching.

Students can apply now for the Milton Youth Council at https://forms.gle/Ev41PuWzHVEF3jic9. There is no GPA requirement. A completed application packet consists of the online application form, unofficial transcript, and one letter of recommendation from a community leader or faculty/staff member from your school. If you have any questions please contact Amanda Rice at 850-686-6477 or arice@miltonfl.org.

Applications are due Sept. 30.

This applies to Hobbs and King Middle School, Milton High School and local home school students. The student must attend school within the Milton city limits.