HAVE AN EVENT?

Email details to jwaddy@pcnh.com and tsimmons@pcnh.com. Events are listed at the editor's discretion.

CURRENT:

'DARK WATER' - TESA BURCH: Exhibit open through October at The Panama City Publishing Co. Museum, 1134 Beck Ave., Panama City. Open to the public from 1-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Admission is free.

MADE IN GREECE VIII: Exhibit open through Oct. 4 at the Amelia Center Main Gallery (Room 112) at Gulf Coast State College; presented by the Visual & Performing Arts Division. Features artwork produced by the students and faculty of the Athens/Skopelos Study Abroad Program during a three-week period at The Skopelos Foundation for the Arts, in Skopelos, Greece. Featured artists are Pavel Amromin, Sophee Beall, Zachary Branson, Evelyn Fore, Alyssa Hurst, Hannah Kelling, Michelle Norris, Claire Olson, Cynthia Smith, and Tammy Marinuzzi. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. Details: Pavel Amromin at pamromin@gulfcoast.edu or call 850-769-1551, ext. 4874.

F:/STOP NORTH FLORIDA: Exhibit runs through September at Panama City Center for the Arts, 19 E. Fourth St., Panama City. Free and open to the public. Details at PCCenterForTheArts.com

'PAPER': The artwork will remain on display until the third week of September at Blasted Screen Printing Co., 223 W. 6th St., Panama City for local artist Celest Werth's original works of mixed media collage. Blasted is open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; admission is free.

SIRE LYRE'S 'WORLD OF WONDERS': Exhibit runs through September at the Bay County Public Library, 898 W. 11th St. in Panama City. Featuring the work of Christopher Smith designed for use in tabletop role playing games. Free to the public during regular library hours: from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Details: 850-522-2100 or NWRLS.com.

'AFTER THE HURRICANE': Exhibit runs through Sept. 28 at The Light Room, 306 Harrison Ave., Panama City. Photographs by Patti Blake and Joshua Boucher of The News Herald detailing the aftermath of the hurricane. For details, visit TheLightRoomPC.com, or call 850-818-0475.

'POWER IN THE PANHANDLE': Exhibit open through Nov. 22 at the Gallery for Innovation and the Arts at Florida State University in Tallahassee. The exhibit by student artists features photographs showcasing the damage from Hurricane Michael in Marianna and Panama City. These photographs offer unique insight into the immediate aftermath, widespread impact and recovery efforts of these Florida communities. For more information, visit arthistory.fsu.edu.

ADULT ART CLASSES AND OPEN STUDIO: 1-3 p.m. Mondays at Beach Art Group, The Palms Conference Center, Panama City Beach. Learn techniques and inside secrets; all supplies provided. Details at 850-541-3867 or beachartgroup@att.net

PAINTING WITH VICTORIA BUSH: 4-7 p.m. Tuesdays at Panama City Center for the Arts, 19 E. Fourth St., Panama City. For ages 16 and older. Cost: $25 for members, $30 for nonmembers. Easels provided. Details at PCCenterForTheArts.com

OPEN STUDIO FOR PAINTERS: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Friday at Panama City Center for the Arts, 19 E. Fourth St., Panama City. For members only, ages 18 and older. Cost: Free. Details at PCCenterForTheArts.com

UPCOMING:



Saturday, Sept. 21

MY PAINT PARTY - HUMANE SOCIETY FUNDRAISER: 6-8:30 p.m. at My Paint Party-Panama City Beach, 8317 Front Beach Road, Panama City Beach. Cost: $42. Bring snacks and wine; ice, buckets, openers and glasses will be provided. Make fun art and raise money for charity.

Monday, Sept. 23

PAINT PARTY FUNDRAISER: 3-5 p.m. at the Oatfied Center at the Panama City Beach Senior Center, 423 Lyndell Lane; no experience necessary. Step-by-step instructions from experienced instructors from Beach Art Group. Create your own art to take home. Cost: $40 per person (includes all painting supplies, beverages and snacks) to benefit the senior center. Details and tickets: 850-233-5065

Tuesday, Sept. 24

LETTERPRESS IN ACTION: 1:30-4 p.m. every Tuesday at the Panama City Publishing Co. Museum, 1134 Beck Ave., Panama City. Letterpress artists create one-of-a-kind print pieces in our print shop. Come see this rare collection of vintage letterpress machines still in operation.

Wednesday, Sept. 25

PLAYFUL WATERCOLOR - FOR THE FUN OF IT: 7-9 p.m. weekly through Oct. 30 at CityArts Cooperative, 318 Luverne Ave., Panama City. Taught by artist Heather Clements. Cost: $165.

Friday, Sept. 27

PAULA ROTSCHAFER'S PAINTINGS: Sept. 27-Oct. 19 at the Panama City Center for the Arts, 19 E. Fourth St., Panama City.

Tuesday, Oct. 1

HAUNTED HIGBY - CREEPY FOREST: Oct. 1-31 at the Panama City Center for the Arts, 19 E. Fourth St., Panama City.

'REMEMBERING MICHAEL': October through November at The Light Room, 306 Harrison Ave., Panama City. For details, visit TheLightRoomPC.com, or call 850-818-0475.

WHEEL THROWING MORNINGS: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Panama City Center for the Arts, 19 E. Fourth St., Panama City. For ages 15 and older. Six-week class meeting Tuesday or Wednesdays. Cost: $200 for members, $240 for nonmembers. Supplies included. Details at PCCenterForTheArts.com

WHEEL THROWING EVENINGS: 5-8 p.m. at Panama City Center for the Arts, 19 E. Fourth St., Panama City. For ages 15 and older. Six-week class meeting Tuesday or Thursdays. Cost: $200 for members, $240 for nonmembers. Supplies included. Details at PCCenterForTheArts.com

Thursday, Oct. 3

WHIMSICAL SIGNS: 5:30-8 p.m. at Panama City Center for the Arts, 19 E. Fourth St., Panama City. For ages 15 and older. Cost: $35 for members, $40 for nonmembers. Supplies included.

Friday, Oct. 4

CHRISTON ANDERSON'S ART: Oct. 4-30 in the Main Gallery at the Panama City Center for the Arts, 19 E. Fourth St., Panama City. Solo show of Best of Show winner of this year's Bay Annual and F/Stop competitions. Details at PCCenterForTheArts.com

Saturday, Oct. 5

PAINT AN ORNAMENT: at Panama City Center for the Arts, 19 E. Fourth St., Panama City. Bring the whole family or come on your own to paint a pumpkin ornament and take it home with you that day. All supplies are provided. Cost: $1 suggested donation per ornament. Details at PCCenterForTheArts.com

Thursday, Oct. 10

'ONE YEAR AFTER': Oct. 10 through Nov. 9 at The Joe Center for the Arts, 201 Reid Ave., Port St. Joe. Details at TheJoeCenter.org

Friday, Oct. 11

'MICHAEL': Opening reception 5-7 p.m. at Gulf Coast State College's Amelia Center Gallery, Panama City. Free admission. Local artists reflect on a year since Hurricane Michael. Exhibit on display through Nov. 8.

Thursday, Oct. 17

WHIMSICAL AUTUMN SIGNS: 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Panama City Center for the Arts, 19 E. Fourth St., Panama City. For ages 15 and older. Cost: $35 for members, $40 for nonmembers. Supplies included.

Friday, Oct. 25

DIANE RUSSO'S PAINTINGS: Oct. 25 through Nov. 22 at the Panama City Center for the Arts, 19 E. Fourth St., Panama City.

LOU PIEROZZI - VISITING ARTIST: Lecture from 11 a.m. to noon, demonstration from 1-4 p.m. at Gulf Coast State College's Visual and Performing Arts Division, Panama City. Free admission.

Friday, Nov. 1

ALL THAT GLITTERS: Nov. 1-30 at the Panama City Center for the Arts, 19 E. Fourth St., Panama City.

Friday, Nov. 8

6TH ANNUAL PUBLIC EYE SOAR: 5-10 p.m. in downtown Panama City. Projection digital art festival featuring live performances, hands-on activities, short films, art and photography from across the globe. Interactive and hands-on activities include a larger-than-life pinball game, shadow puppets and sand art. Enjoy live art demonstrations and musical performances. This event is free for the whole family, handicap accessible, pet friendly and surrounded by ample parking and restaurants and bars. Because the festival is held at night on the streets, flashlights and folding chairs are recommended. Details at 850-769-6996, PublicEyeSoar.net or email publiceyesoar@gmail.com

Saturday, Nov. 9

6TH ANNUAL PUBLIC EYE SOAR: 5-10 p.m. in downtown Panama City. Projection digital art festival featuring live performances, hands-on activities, short films, art and photography from across the globe. Interactive and hands-on activities include a larger-than-life pinball game, shadow puppets and sand art. Enjoy live art demonstrations and musical performances. This event is free for the whole family, handicap accessible, pet friendly and surrounded by ample parking and restaurants and bars. Because the festival is held at night on the streets, flashlights and folding chairs are recommended. Details at 850-769-6996, PublicEyeSoar.net or email publiceyesoar@gmail.com

Monday, Nov. 11

GRAND LAGOON PLEIN AIR FESTIVAL: Oils workshop with Joan Vienot, noon to 3 p.m.; $60. Details at BeachArtGroup.com

Tuesday, Nov. 12

GRAND LAGOON PLEIN AIR FESTIVAL: "Simplification" three-day workshop from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 12-14, with Joan Vienot; $375. "Watercolor Journaling with Pen & Ink" three-day workshop with Don Taylor 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; $350. Details at BeachArtGroup.com

Thursday, Nov. 14

WHIMSICAL CHRISTMAS SIGNS: 6-8 p.m. at Panama City Center for the Arts, 19 E. Fourth St., Panama City. For ages 15 and older. Cost: $35 for members, $40 for nonmembers. Supplies included.

Friday, Nov. 15

GRAND LAGOON PLEIN AIR FESTIVAL: "Introduction to Plein Air Painting" workshop with Joan Vienot, noon to 3 p.m.; $75. Festival registration at noon at St. Andrews State Park in Panama City Beach; paintings turned in by 3 p.m. Details at BeachArtGroup.com

12TH ANNUAL 'CUP SHOW - FORM AND FUNCTION': Opening reception from 5-7 p.m. at Gulf Coast State College's Amelia Center Gallery, Panama City. Free admission. A survey of the wide variety of approaches to contemporary ceramics through the lens of the most accessible vessel — the cup. Juried by Peter Pincus. Exhibit on display through Dec. 6.

Saturday, Nov. 16

GRAND LAGOON PLEIN AIR FESTIVAL: 8 a.m. check-in at St. Andrews State Park in Panama City Beach; judging at 4 p.m., awards at 5 p.m., reception and sales through 7 p.m. Details at BeachArtGroup.com

Friday, Nov. 22

FORGOTTEN COAST FESTIVAL OF TREES: Opening today, the exhibit runs through Dec. 14 at The Joe Center for the Arts, 201 Reid Ave., Port St. Joe. Details at TheJoeCenter.org

Friday, Dec. 6

#ARTCITYPC SHOW AND SELL: Dec. 6 through Jan. 10 at the Panama City Center for the Arts, 19 E. Fourth St., Panama City.