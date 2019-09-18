The University of Alabama Faculty Senate, frustrated by the administration’s reticence to discuss the circumstances of the recent resignation of its black dean of students, is calling for a re-commitment from the university to free speech and creating a welcoming environment for marginalized communities on campus.

"We want it to be short, we want it to be sweet but we want to address the primary concerns of faculty across campus," Faculty Senate President Rona Donahoe said Tuesday.

The statement will be sent to UA President Stuart Bell and other senior administrators, Donahoe said.

The body suspended the rules and set aside its planned agenda on Tuesday to take up the matter.

The unwillingness of the university administration to provide further details about the circumstances surrounding the resignation of Jamie. R. Riley as dean of students inspired the statement approved on Tuesday.

The announcement of Riley’s resignation came a day after a story appeared in Breitbart News about tweets from before his time at UA in which he discussed issues of systemic racism and police use of force.

Riley joined the UA administration in late February. The university issued a short message on Sept. 5 to media reporting Riley had resigned his position by mutual agreement and neither party would have any further comments.

In the statement, the Faculty Senate said the silence from administration has perpetuated the university’s reputation as non-inclusive and discriminatory; does not align with its strategic plan commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion; and raises questions about UA’s commitment to freedom of speech and academic freedom.

The Faculty Senate called on the university to "demonstrate its commitment to administrative statements and the university’s strategic plan to ‘enrich our learning and work environment by providing an accepting inclusive community that attracts an supports a diverse faculty, staff and student body’ as well as a safe and welcoming environment for under-represented or marginalized communities."

The Faculty Senate also called on the administration to publicly and unequivocally affirm the university’s "commitment to creating and maintaining a safe climate that supports and encourages students, faculty, and staff to exercise their right to academic freedom and free speech, to denounce inequality and racism, and promote social justice."

The statement was approved hours after Bell sent an emailed message meant to assure the campus that the university remained committed to fostering and supporting a diverse, equitable, and inclusive environment for students and employees.

Bell said he had met with students, faculty and staff who were "disappointed in some of our efforts and feel strongly that more must be done."

"The full resources of our great university are focused on this effort. You have my personal commitment that we will continue to take what we hear and learn from you to move the University of Alabama forward," Bell said.

Bell’s statement came nearly two weeks after news of Riley’s resignation and failed to address the circumstances of the departure, which has been one of the primary frustrations among students and staff.

Bell has declined to discuss the details of Riley’s departure further when asked whether it was related to the Breitbart story, though the administration has cautioned against drawing a causal relationship between the two.

However, in the absence of further details from the administration about the circumstances of the resignation, the departure has stoked frustration and anxiety on campus with the perception that Riley was forced out for expressing his opinion on systemic racism.

The tweets addressed the topic of systemic racism in the country, and the Faculty Senate discussed how to include the language to address the topic in the statement related to the concerns stemming from Riley’s resignation.

"The circumstances do have to do with race. Right? Dr. Riley, because there has been silence, all we have is tweets and the resignation. We know that. Those are facts," said associate professor Andre Denham, a member of the Faculty Senate.

The silence from the administration helps fuel assumptions the two are related, Denham said.

Denham, president of the UA Black Faculty and Staff Association, recommended stronger wording similar to a letter from BFSA to Bell outlining their concerns about free speech and academic freedom regarding discussions of systemic racism.

The BFSA sent Bell a letter outlining its concerns about what they called the inadequate response to the Riley resignation. They have requested a meeting with Bell to hear his plans to address their concerns. Students have also sought meetings with Bell to voice their concerns and hear his plans.

The Faculty Senate decided to add the language to the statement denouncing racism to acknowledge the issue, but did not call the university racist.

Since news of Riley’s resignation broke, students, faculty and staff have expressed concerns about the implications for free speech and academic freedom, the negative impact to the university’s reputation and efforts to recruit a more diverse faculty and student body, and the further erosion of current black students’ sense of security and place on campus.

In other action, the Faculty Senate created a task force to make concrete recommendations to address aspects of campus culture that lead to members of the campus community to feel marginalized.

The task force will likely be similar to work by a previous ad hoc group formed to make recommendations on ways to increase diversity on campus and make changes to the governance of student organizations in the wake of allegations of discrimination during the 2013 fall sorority rush.

The task force will have eight to 10 volunteer members and would likely begin by hearing from employees and students about their concerns about the campus environment in the wake of Riley’s resignation, Donahoe said. The task force could potentially be a multi-year endeavor, she said.