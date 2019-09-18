TYLERTOWN, Miss. — Students at a Mississippi high school were back in class a day after protesting the removal of their prayer group from school hours to after school.

Tylertown High School principal Dr. Ronald Morgan says all students were accounted for Thursday. Last Wednesday, students walked out of class after their faith-based program, First Priority, was moved from its normal school hours meeting time.

Student Tyasia Shackleford said First Priority has existed for 15 years and meets once a month to praise God.

It's unclear why the program was removed from school hours. Morgan says they're following school board policy.

Walthall County School superintendent Wade Carney says all student-led organizations cannot meet during instruction time. He says they can meet before or after school.