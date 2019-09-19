The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) 2019-2020 High School Fishing Program offers high school fishing clubs or teams the opportunity to apply for the Florida Sport Fish Restoration R3 Fishing Grant. This grant program is focused on recruiting new anglers, retaining active anglers and reactivating lapsed anglers to ensure the future of fishing in Florida.

The Florida Sport Fish Restoration R3 Fishing Grant will award 40 high school fishing clubs or teams up to $500 of financial assistance as a part of the 2019-2020 High School Fishing Program. Program participants will receive an updated educational curriculum comprised of lessons and activities on fisheries conservation and resource management, plus a chance to compete with participating clubs or teams in the Costa Kick Plastic Conservation Project competition.

The grant program is open to new or existing freshwater or saltwater fishing clubs or teams at public, private and charter high schools throughout Florida. To be considered for the grant, high school fishing clubs or teams must have a minimum of five members and be represented by a school faculty member who will follow the provided instructor’s manual.

The application can be downloaded online at MyFWC.com/fishing by scrolling just below the middle of the webpage. The deadline for submitting applications is 5 p.m. ET Oct. 7. Submit applications to R3Fishing@MyFWC.com or mail to FWC’s Division of Freshwater Fisheries Management, Attn: High School Fishing Grant, 620 S. Meridian Street, Tallahassee, FL 32399.

The 2019-2020 High School Fishing Program is supported by partners such as Costa Sunglasses, West Marine, Shimano, Coastal Conservation Association, iAngler and Fish Florida. Contact Conor Hughes at Conor.Hughes@MyFWC.com or 850-617-6012 for more information.