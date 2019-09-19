We featured the Port Theatre in the prior edition as the non-profit organization which owns the theater heads to Tallahassee next week in pursuit, for a fifth time, of a state historical preservation grant.

For at least the past four years, the theater has been joined by the city of Port St. Joe as it seeks a historic preservation grant for the Centennial Building.

With construction completed in 1938, the Centennial Building was a celebration of the 100th anniversary of the signing of Florida’s first Constitution roughly 300 yards or so from the building’s front doors.

The Building was the fulcrum of a weeklong celebration upon its completion in 1938.

Current Mayor Rex Buzzett has long seized on refurbishing the Centennial Building, also known in the day as Constitution Hall or the Constitution Building, as a priority in preserving the city’s place in Florida history.

The city is seeking a grant of $291,154.

As with the Port Theatre, the Centennial Building has been ranked as high as the top 10 among such projects, but like the theater has fallen just shy of funding.

And, as with the theater, local support for such projects is very important during the review.

Both projects will be considered by a state board 9 a.m. ET Sept. 26 at the R.A. Gray Auditorium, 500 South Bronough Street in Tallahassee.

Local participation is encouraged.--- Tim Croft