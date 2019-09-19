The Sharks fell to 2-2 on the year with a week 4 loss on the road versus South Walton.

The score was 20-13 South Walton at the half. The Sharks never got on track in the second half and the final margin was 30-13.

We had five turnovers on the night. It’s hard to win a football game against an equal or better opponent with that many. We have to do a better job of taking care of the ball and converting on third down. As I told our team this week we are heading in to week 5 of the regular season. We need to find our identity and find things we can hang our hats on and be successful.

The kids have continued to work hard and are giving good effort in practice. Being consistent in practice will lead to being consistent in games. We are still trying to find that!

This week the Sharks travel to Bay County to take on the Rutherford Rams at Tommy Oliver Stadium Friday night. The game time will be 8 p.m. ETt/7 p.m. CST.

If you have not been to the new stadium you need to make this trip. This is a great venue for high school football and the kids are really looking forward to being able to play there. Rutherford is another class 4A team the Sharks are playing.

This will be our third 4A team in the last four weeks. Rutherford has size and speed and will cause us match up problems across the board. We will have to play our absolute best to have a chance in this one late. The players and Coaches are up to the challenge that this week’s opponent brings.

Travel to Tommy Oliver Stadium this Friday night and support the Sharks!!

Hope to see you at the game!!

Go Sharks!