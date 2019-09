The St. Joseph Bay Chapter of NSDAR will hold this month’s meeting at 11 a.m. E. T. on Wednesday, Sept. 25 in the home of Regent Sherrill Russ. Please bring a salad to serve. Constitution Week will be celebrated and the speaker will be Veteran Rodney Herring, SAR Member. Please contact Colleen Burlingame (647-5737) if you would like to attend.