ST. PETERSBURG – Duke Energy Florida (DEF) customers will see lower bills in 2020.

The company plans to reduce Florida rates by more than 3 percent while adding more solar power and making grid improvements to enhance reliability, security and resilience in 2020 and beyond.

DEF has filed a proposal with the Florida Public Service Commission that demonstrates how the company is delivering on its promise to provide a cleaner, more resilient energy future.

The company is offering more value for customers through reduced fuel costs and investments in solar and smart-thinking technology.

Rates for 2020 will reflect the new Lake Placid and Trenton Solar Power Plants, grid improvements, grid reliability investments, and DEF’s annual fuel, capacity, energy conservation and environmental compliance clause financials.

If approved, typical residential customers using 1,000 kWh will see a decrease of $4.69 cents in their monthly bill beginning January 2020.

Commercial and industrial customers will see a decrease between 3 perent and 9 percent, however, the specific bill impact will vary depending on several factors.

“We know how important affordable energy is to our customers’ daily lives,” said Catherine Stempien, Duke Energy Florida state president. “We are proud to provide electricity at rates lower than the national average, while also making investments to increase the amount of energy we get from renewable sources, to enhance the security of our energy supply, and to bring new technologies to our Florida systems.”