Faith Christian School in Port St. Joe will hold its sixth annual “Walk-A-Thon” fundraiser Friday, Oct. 11. This event is a vital and necessary fundraiser for the school.

There are three sponsorship levels: $500 (gold) which will include the business or individual name in large print on the “Walk-A-Thon” t-shirt; $250 (silver) which includes the business or individual name in medium print on the t-shirts; and $100 (bronze) which includes the individual or business name in small print on the t-shirts.

All donations are tax deductible and assist in keeping tuition cost affordable to parents.

Please make checks payable to Faith Christian School. Money should be submitted by Sept. 19.