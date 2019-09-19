Public facilities that want to create exhibits about invasive lionfish are in luck. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has a Lionfish Educational Exhibit Program that provides one-time financial assistance to help build or update a high-quality lionfish exhibit.

Since the rapid expansion of the lionfish population in 2009, the FWC has recognized this issue as a high priority and has made significant strides in educating the public about the potential negative impacts of lionfish.

Effective control of the lionfish invasion is highly dependent on cooperative efforts by government agencies, partners and stakeholders.

All participants must be facilities open to the public and committed to encouraging public awareness of coastal issues in Florida. Participants are required to apply for the program and exhibits must display FWC-approved information about lionfish and their invasion of Florida waters.

Learn more at MyFWC.com/Lionfish and apply today.