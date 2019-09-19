Visiting North Bay Haven scored 13 points in the fourth quarter, the clinching touchdown coming with 2:00 to play, as the Buccaneers downed Wewahitchka 27-14 last Friday night.

The Gators lost their third consecutive game after a season-opening win.

And once again, Wewahitchka ran more plays than its opponent, 48-42, during a home loss.

A huge key was the North Bay Haven defense, which limited a Gator rushing attack averaging nearly 300 yards a game to just 168 yards on 37 attempts.

Alex Williams led Wewahitchka with 64 yards on 11 carries, scoring a touchdown and converting a two-point conversion after a touchdown.

Zay McDaniel carried 11 times for 56 yards and a touchdown, but the Gators’ top rusher, Tyreeq Thomas, was held to 48 yards on 15 carries (though he did lead the team in total tackles with 12).

Further, the Gators continued to be inefficient in the passing game as they try to fill the hole left at quarterback by the departure of two-year starter Creed Pariera.

Meanwhile, North Bay Haven rushed for 316 yards on 37 carries, gobbling up nearly twice the yardage on the same number of rushes as Wewahitchka.

Camiren Gant led the Buccaneers with 204 yards and three touchdowns, including a 90-yard score, on 25 carries, more than eight yards per carry.

The two fourth-quarter touchdowns by North Bay Haven broke open a game that had been tight throughout.

Wewahitchka scored first on a rushing touchdown early in the first quarter but could not convert the two-point attempt.

North Bay Haven answered with a touchdown and extra point kick in the second quarter and it was 7-6 at halftime.

North Bay Haven scored early in the third period, converting the extra point kick, and it was 14-6.

But the Gators answered with a touchdown late in the quarter and Williams rushed for the two-point conversion, tying the game at 14-14 heading into the final period.