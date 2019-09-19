Most children get some new clothes to start the school year, but the children of the Methodist Learning Center got even more, they have a new facility to celebrate. Their school building was destroyed by Hurricane Michael, but on Tuesday, Aug. 20, the Methodist Learning Center had a ribbon-cutting at their new facility on the corner of 3rd Street and Long Ave. The two buildings conjoined by a playground will house the school for the next few years as a permanent building is rebuilt on the campus of First United Methodist Church of Port St. Joe.

Port St. Joe Mayor Rex Buzzett, who assisted in the ribbon cutting, noted, “The future of our city is our children and that is why this new facility is a great addition to our city.”

Most of the work to get the building ready was completed by volunteers from United Methodist Churches from Auburn, Al, Midway, NC, and Point Washington, FL

MLC Director Courtney Knox is excited to start this school year off with the faculty.

“We are now able to have our enrollment close to pre-storm numbers and once again have a safe and comfortable learning environment for our children,” she said.

The Methodist Learning Center was founded in 2015 by First United Methodist Church of Port St. Joe in order to meet the needs of families in the area. It offers preschool from infants to K-4, and after-school enrichment to school-agers. Their mission is to provide a high quality educational experience for children, emphasizing art, music, science, and scripture in a safe, faith-based setting.