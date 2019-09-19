As the non-profit group which owns the Port Theatre heading to Tallahassee next week in hopes of earning a state Historical Resources Special Category Grant, a new roof is going on the theater

The theater roof was skinned in sections by Hurricane Michael and the exposure to the elements has caused some damage to the theater’s interior.

The past two weeks, workers have been installing a new temporary roof as the non-profit Port Theatre Arts and Community Center pursues a $500,000 state grant.

The hearing on the grant application will be 9 a.m. ET Sept. 26 at the R.A. Gray Auditorium, 500 South Bronough Street in Tallahassee.

Local support is urged. --- Tim Croft