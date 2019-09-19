Former professional player and coach and former head soccer coach at Port St. Joe Jr./Sr. High School will be conducting a “Preseason Camp” for all interested Middle School and High School age players in Port St. Joe Oct. 7-12.

The camp, which is being sponsored by the PSJ Youth Soccer League, is open to any area players that are interested in getting a jump on their upcoming official Middle School or High School pre-season. The camp is co-ed and will include the elements of technical review, principles of play and individual/small group/ team tactics through small-sided and full-sided games. The camp will run each weekday from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. ET and two sessions on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. ET and 4-6 p.m. ET. Area coaches are invited to observe any or all sessions.

The cost per player is $70 for the week or $15 per session, if a player will not be able to attend all seven sessions.

Additional information or to register, can be done by contacting Coach Hindley by email at gjhallpro@aol.com.