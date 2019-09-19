The Port St. Joe Garden recently honored its trustees with a luncheon in the newly restored Garden Center located at 216 Eighth Avenue. President Nancy Edwards, past president Sue Meyer, vice-president Jill Bebee, secretary Caroline Madsen, treasurer Sarah Darden, and parliamentarian Deb Clancy planned the annual affair. A whimsical arrangement of plump succulents tucked into the cargo bed of a rusty toy pickup truck served as the centerpiece created by Sue Meyer.

Trustees Era Daniell, Jean Fortner, and Betty Lewis were updated regarding the extensive renovation of the venue due to the generosity of the Jesse Ball DuPont Fund. The facility, built in 1925 as a Catholic church and currently listed on the United States Department of the Interior’s Registry of Historic Places, has been painted gleaming white inside and out. The original pine floors have been refinished to a high polish that reflects the glow from the newly installed schoolhouse pendant lights. The repaired steeple, new exterior light fixtures, and updated signage completed the revitalization project.

For information about joining the Port St. Joe Garden Club or to inquire about renting this vintage setting for your next special event , please call club president Nancy Edwards at 770-713-3267, email psjgardenclub@gmail.com, or post to the Port St. Joe Garden Club Facebook page.