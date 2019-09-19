In team cross country competition, the top five finishers for each school earn the points.

So, should a team of harriers be fortunate to sweep the top five individual spots in a race, that is the highest (actually in cross country, low is better, so we’ll say lowest) score a team can achieve.

And that is exactly where the Port St. Joe Jr./Sr. High School girls did last week during a meet at Sneads, sweeping the top five places to post a perfect score.

“You can’t score better that in a cross country meet; great job,” said Coach T.C. Brewer.

Autumn Kotelman led the Lady Tiger Shark contingent across the finish line, with Madely Gortemollar second followed, in order, by Jade Cothran, Kristen Bouington and Zoe Gerlach.

For Bouington, she finished with a personal best time.

Hannah DeCosta finished 12th for Port St. Joe and Kensley Mathews also clocked a personal best time.

The Port St. Joe “had a great race” and finished third, Brewer said.

Ricky Forbes was the first Tiger Shark to the line, taking sixth.

All five of his teammates ran personal-best times.

Three finished in the top 20, with Jack Trochessett taking 15th, Dylan Davis 19th and Walker Chumney 20th.

Tanner Fogle and Damarian Burch also clocked their top times.

The teams travel to Franklin County 10 a.m. ET Saturday.