An exhibit scheduled for October inside The Joe Center for the Arts is unique in the Center’s short history.

Artistic talent is not required.

The deadline for entries into The Joe’s “Picking up the Pieces” arrives this weekend, with the exhibit slated to open in conjunction with the Oct. 10 one-year anniversary of Hurricane Michael.

More than a remembrance of the damage and upended lives, though, the exhibit aims to spotlight the forward progress, the rebuilding and renewal since the storm.

“We are not looking to document Michael’s destruction,” said Marcy Trahan with the board of the non-profit Joe Center for the Arts. “We want to illustrate how we have moved forward, grown and changed since the storm.”

For the exhibit, organizers are seeking work created since the storm that incorporates the concept behind “picking up the pieces.”

“We are interested in seeing the direction your art may have taken after the storm,” Trahan said, before adding that it was also an opportunity for “artists and non-artists” to contribute.

In effect, the exhibit brings together two major art projects.

The Blue Tarp Quilt

Each Saturday afternoon for several months, The Joe has been building this “art quilt” on steroids, asking residents to submit, via words, drawings, photos, etc., memories of Michael and its aftermath.

The squares can even have cloth as part of the landscape and objects attached if that tells your story.

Submissions are on squares of 8.5 inches and will be applied to a blue tarp(s) like the tarps that have topped so many roofs around the county in the months since the storm.

Make you square at home or, as many have already done, craft it during open hours at The Joe.

Organizers are not just seeking submissions; they are in search of volunteers to help put the “quilts” together with glue and sewing.

One does not have to have experience, but “a willingness to participate,” Trahan said.

Wave Wall

This project ventures into the realm of installation art, three-dimensional, site-specific and designed to transform perceptions of a specific space, Trahan said.

Using empty water bottles, of which so many were made available, filled and free, in the days after Michael to transform the main gallery of The Joe.

The project will start with the front windows and “spill” into the gallery, pun intended.

“With enough help and enough bottles we are hoping to incorporate other aspects to this installation, specifically water bottle chandeliers,” Trahan said.

She added that “all hands on deck” were needed to make the concept reality.

The next two Mondays, Sept. 23 and 30, work days for the project are scheduled 3-5 p.m. ET.

For more information visit joecenter.org or check out the non-profit’s page on Facebook.