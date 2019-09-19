An age-old Wewahitchka past time has become its newest scholastic sport.

Wewahitchka has joined the growing number of schools across the state to establish a fishing club, with two divisions which will compete to qualify for state and national tournaments in the spring.

The Senior Division is for teens in grades 9-12 and a Junior Division includes young anglers in grades 2-8.

Each division includes individual teams comprised of two young anglers and an adult boat captain, said Brooke Wooten.

The captain and boat must meet B.A.S.S. (BassMaster, considered the authority on bass fishing) requirements.

Those teams will fish the entire season together.

The season will include at least two regional tournament and two state trail tournaments in order to qualify for the state championship, which will be held on Lake Seminole in early May.

There are four state fishing trails: North and South as well as Fall and Spring.

The North state trail includes tournaments in Quincy, St. Augustine, Palatka and Bainbridge, GA.

“During the season we will have club tournaments, practice sessions and classroom time to help teach members all the skill needed in equipment use, logistics, boating, safety and fishing,” Wooten said.

At the conclusion of the state tournament, those anglers leading in overall points and the state tournament winner will advance to the national championships.

“If an angler progresses and excels in the sport there are college scholarship possibilities,” Wooten said.