I was in Fort Walton Beach Medical Center for four days this month and had the best nursing care ever.

I certainly did not expect to have nurses so caring, attentive, supportive and pleasant. Amy, KK, Megan, Tanya and Sabrina all went above and beyond what I anticipated.

Kudos to these beautiful ladies who made a hospital stay almost enjoyable.

From a grateful patient.

Bud Foster, Shalimar