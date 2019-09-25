JACKSONVILLE — The president of Alabama's Jacksonville State University is taking a 90-day leave of absence.

The university said Monday that John Beehler needs time off beginning Oct. 1 "to care for several close family members suffering from serious medical issues."

Trustee Chairman Randy Jones told reporters Saturday after trustees approved the leave in an emergency meeting that it was "in no way related" to allegations of six statutory rapes on or near campus this year. Two underage girls are alleged as victims.

Eight men are charged with second-degree rape, while one is charged with sodomy. All are free on bail.

Trustees were briefed Saturday on the allegations, possible lawsuits, and an investigation into whether JSU violated federal law prohibiting discrimination against women.

The meeting's notice said trustees would evaluate Beehler.