Dear Editor,

A big thank you to all volunteers who helped out Stephanie Pool with the food distributions for Gulf County.

Highland View Volunteer Fire Department was graciously letting their building be used for the distribution for free.

Thank you to all food donors and delivery men for all their times and hard work.

Once again, a big thanks to Stephanie Pool for serving us, the public, during the hot summer months with no air conditioning in the building.

Stephanie soon will be having a baby, so she needs to retire from serving the public and devote time and service to her family soon.

We thank you all very much. The distribution center will be closed in a couple of weeks.

We will miss it very much.

May God Bless you all for an outstanding job.

Gary and Lilli Egler

Highland View