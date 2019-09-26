The Recovery Team was formed early in 2019 to oversee a coordinated, community-wide approach to Gulf County’s recovery from Hurricane Michael. Previous articles in this series (July25; Aug. 8) have detailed the organization’s purpose and methods. In this article, we’d like to introduce the officers of our all-volunteer organization, who are working so hard for you. In the upcoming weeks we will talk about the Chairs of our committees, what they are doing and how you can get involved.

Our Executive Committee

Chairman: Vicki Abrams retired in 2018 as Assistant Secretary for Operations at the Department of Children and Families, Florida’s social service agency.Vicki has many years of experience in institutional, direct service and administrative capacities in the health and human services field Vicki’s commitment to social justice issues is as strong as her belief in empowering individuals by providing tools and resources to move their lives forward.

Vice Chairman: Nancy Stuart retired from Intel Corporation, where she gained management and leadership experience in information technology, knowledge management, contracts & negotiation, supplier management & sales and marketing. She serves on the board of numerous non-profit organizations in Gulf County, including the Friends of St. Vincent Island National Wildlife Refuge and South Gulf County Fire Department. Her passion is for community engagement in ways that serve both the people and the natural resources of Gulf County.

Secretary: Robyn Rennick, is a founding director of the Dyslexia Research Institute, and is retired from a long career teaching students with learning differences, during which time he was principal of the Woodland Hall Academy. She is also director of the Port St. Joe’s High School High Tech program, a program for students with disabilities and learning differences. She is currently a partner at Gulf 2 Bay Construction and Sunset Bay Property management company. Her role with our organization is to document and maintain records of our meetings and activities and support community communications.

Treasurer: Debbie Maulding is a health care professional with decades of experience in the hospital and healthcare industry, including many years at Sacred Heart hospital here in Gulf County. Debbie’s role with this organization is to safeguard our fiscal accountability.

Please contact us via email if you have any questions/needs or want to get involved. cgcrecoveryteam@gmail.com If you would like to donate: We are in the process of applying to receive non-profit status. Until that is completed United Way of Northwest Florida is acting as our fiduciary agent at no cost, meaning 100% of funds donated will be received by the Citizens of Gulf County Recovery team to support rebuilding and repair!

There are several ways to donate:

1) https://app.mobilecause.com/form/1Aa7iA (choose the option: Designate My Pledge)

a. Type Gulf County LTRO

2) Send a check to United Way of Northwest Florida

Address: PO Box 586

Panama City, FL 32402

Put Gulf LTRO in the memo of the check

3) Text: RecoverGulf to 41444