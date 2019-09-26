ORLANDO –The Florida Workforce Development Association recognized Eva Woods as the region’s Workforce Professional Champion at the statewide Workforce Professional Development Summit on September 12.

Woods, who works as a Career Manager under CareerSource Gulf Coast’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), earned the award for her teamwork and commitment to community, in addition to going above-and-beyond her daily job duties.

“We lost staff after Hurricane Michael. Eva was quick to step up and dedicate her time to keeping our youth program running, on top of her daily responsibilities as a SNAP Case Manager,” said Kim Bodine, Executive Director of CareerSource Gulf Coast. “She is one of the most caring people I know. Her hard work, positive attitude and commitment to service are why she deserves this recognition. We are grateful to have Eva on our team.”

Woods has been a workforce professional for more than 19 years. She has held multiple positions within the workforce system including Receptionist, Intake Specialist, Youth Career Manager, Welfare Transition Operations Assistant and Career Manager.

In her current role, she provides personalized employment assistance to SNAP recipients through Royal American Management’s One-on-One, One-by-One program. This program provides free pre and post job placement services to individuals referred by Florida Department of Children and Families.

CareerSource Gulf Coast provides services to job seekers and employers in Bay, Gulf and Franklin Counties. To learn more about our programs and services, please visit our website at www.careersourcegc.com.