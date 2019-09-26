BBQ Pulled Pork Dinner Fundraiser

The GFWC Wewahitchka Woman’s Club will host its annual BBQ Pulled-Pork Fundraiser for community projects 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. CT Friday at Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church’s Fellowship Hall. For $7, get a plate that includes a large pulled-pork sandwich, cole slaw, baked beans and homemade pound cake. All proceeds will benefit the Woman’s Club’s many community projects. Delivery is also available. For more information contact Carolyn Watson (340-1984), Rhonda Alderman (348-9477), Patty Fisher (832-9436) Pat Stripling (639-2262) or any club member.

Wewahitchka Veteran’s Park bricks

The GFWC Wewahitchka Woman’s Club is partnering with the City of Wewahitchka to establish a Veteran’s Park to honor our veteran’s. Our first order of bricks has been sent in and we have begun to make a second order.

We are selling 4x8 bricks with branch of service emblem, rank, branch and veteran’s name for $56. These pavers will be placed around two monuments as well as the United States of America flag and all service flags in their perspective order.

This site will be located at 169 State 71 N, in front of Lake Alice Park. Donations would be greatly appreciated. Call any GFWC Wewahitchka Woman’s Club member to place an order or for more information contact Club President Carolyn Watson at 850-340-1940.

To learn more about all the exciting programs and projects we do in support of our community and more, visit our Facebook page, GFWC Wewahitchka Woman’s Club. We meet in the Fellowship Hall at Glad Tidings Church on State 71 in Wewahitchka the second Tuesday of each month. We have food and refreshments from 5:30 pm until 6 p.m. CT and we meet to discuss club business from 6-7 p.m. CT.