The Port St. Joe Jr./Sr. High School cross country teams continued strong seasons last weekend during a meet in Franklin County.

Port St. Joe runners placed first individually in both the boys and girls races and the Lady Tiger Sharks came oh so close to duplicating a perfect score from the prior week.

The Port St. Joe girls finished first in the team competition while the boys finished third.

For the Lady Tiger Sharks, Jade Cothran the team’s lone senior, took first while setting a personal record.

Port St. Joe’s Autumn Kotelman was second, Kristin Bouington fourth (in a personal best) and Madelynn Gortemoller fifth.

The Lady Tigers came a third-place finish away from a second-straight perfect score; a team’s top five point-scoring runners sweeping the top five places.

Zoe Gerlach finished 11th, Kaylee Sweikert 17th and Kensley Mathews and Brooklyn Sheppard each set personal records.

As to the boys, Port St. Joe’s Zach McFarland placed first individually, with Ricky Forbes (eighth) also in the top 10.

Miles Butler (17th), Jack Trochessett (19th) and Dylan Davis (23rd) each set personal records.

Porter Hodges finished 32nd, Britt White 38th, Noah Barfield 43rd and Tanner Fogle 57th for Port St. Joe.

The teams were set to compete Wednesday, after press time, in Blountstown.