Alvin Dempsey, a sophomore defensive lineman at East Central (MS) Community College and graduate of Port St. Joe High School, scored the game’s final touchdown last Saturday to help lead ECCC to a 35-0 win over Pearl River.

It was the first time in 43 years an East Central football team has held opponents scoreless in back-to-back weeks, the last time coming during the 1976 season.

The final touchdown came after Pearl River lined up for a fourth-quarter punt and the snap sailed over the punter’s head at the 30, rolling all the way to the end zone.

Dempsey reached the ball first for the East Central touchdown.

Defensively, East Central had several big stops, aided by Dempsey.

Three times the Warriors stopped Pearl River on fourth-down attempts.

Two other drives ended in forced fumbles.

One came after a sack by sophomore linebacker Ronnie Thomas (Clinton) which forced a fumble recovered by Dempsey.

With the win, the Warriors improved to 3-1 overall on the season and 2-0 in MACJC South Division play.

In four games, Dempsey, playing defensive tackle, has 10 total tackles, seven solo.

He has two tackles for loss, an interception and two fumble recoveries.